Manipur Assembly Elections: JD (U) Candidate shot at by Miscreants

A Janata Dal (United) candidate was shot at late on Saturday night by unknown armed persons in Manipur’s Imphal East district.

Reportedly, Wanglembam Rojit Singh, who is contesting from Kshetrigao assembly constituency on a JD (U) ticket, was shot by one of the two miscreants who came on a two wheeler.

Singh received a bullet injury on his chest and was immediately admitted at a private hospital for treatment. Singh is reportedly out of danger.

The incident took place at around 11:30 pm when the candidate was meeting some of his party workers at Naharup Makhapat.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR in connection to the case.

Elections for the 60-member Manipur assembly will take place in two phases on February 28 and March 5. As many as 38 seats will go to the polls in the first phase while voting in 22 constituencies will take place in the second phase.