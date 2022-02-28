Manipur Assembly Polls: On-duty Police Personnel Killed in Firing

A Manipur Police personnel who was on poll duty on Monday killed in a suspected case of accidental firing.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said, “A Manipur Police personnel, who was on poll duty on Monday, was killed in a "suspected case of accidental firing" from his service rifle during the first phase of assembly elections to 38 seats the state."

The incident took place in Tipaimukh assembly constituency in Churachandpur district. The police personnel was identified as Naorem Ibochouba, a resident of Kakching district, he said.

Agarwal condoled the death of the police personnel, and said that his body has been airlifted to Imphal and sent to a state-run hospital for autopsy, the officer added.

Meanwhile, CM N Biren Singh's constituency Heingang witnessed heated scenes and a written complaint from the Congress candidate about his agents not being allowed to participate in the polling process.

CEO Agarwal further informed that an incident of poll disruption has also been reported in Keithelmanbi which led to a delay in polling process.

He said that EVM machines has been broken in the polling stations.

Over 67% of the 12 lakh eligible voters cast their votes to decide the fate of 173 candidates, out of which 15 are women.

The polling, which started at 7 am, ended at 4 pm.

The second phase of polling for the remaining 22 seats will be held on 5 March, and the votes will be counted on 10 March.

