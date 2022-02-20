Manipur: Complaint Lodged against BJP for Attacking NPP Candidate’s Father

The National People’s Party (NPP) has lodged a complaint against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over the attack on the father of NPP candidate from Andro constituency L Sanjoy Singh.

The father of Sanjoy Singh was allegedly shot at and injured by unidentified miscreants on February 18. Shamjai Singh, the father of NPP candidate Sanjoy Singh received a bullet injury on his right shoulder.

At least seven people were injured and around six houses and five cars were seriously damaged in the incident.

The NPP in its complaint claimed that father of NPP candidate Sanjoy Singh was shot at near his house in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has informed that a probe has been launched into the pre-poll violence in the Andro constituency. However, the chief minister denied any involvement of the BJP.

On the other hand, Meghalaya chief minister and national president of NPP, Conrad Sangma has termed the attack on the father of a party’s candidate as “politically motivated”.