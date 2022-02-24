Manipur: IED Seized Near Indo-Myanmar Border Ahead Of Polls

Ahead of Manipur Assembly polls, a terror attack seems to have been averted as a box of improvised explosive devices (IED) was seized by troopers of Assam Rifles from Moreh town on Wednesday.

The explosives were reportedly being carried into India from Myanmar.

Acting on specific inputs, the troops intercepted an unidentified man riding a motorcycle from Myanmar into India carrying a suspicious wooden box.

When security personnel attempted to intercept him, he hastily dropped the box and ran into Myanmar.

At least six IEDs with detonating cords and electric wires were recovered from inside the box.

Assam Rifles said the explosives were likely intended to disrupt the Manipur election process. They were handed over to the Moreh Police for further investigation.

The election for the Manipur Assembly will take place on February 28 and March 5. The result will be announced on March 10.