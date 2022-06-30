Manipur: Landslide Hit Territorial Army Camp in Noney district, Rescue Ops Underway

A rescue operation is underway after a massive landslide hit the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul railway station in the Noney district on Thursday.

"A total of13 individuals have been rescued. The injured individuals are being treated at the Noney Army Medical unit. Evacuation of the critically injured personnel is in progress," ANI quoted officials as saying.

Taking to Twitter, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he has called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today.

"The search and rescue operation is already underway. Let’s keep them in our prayers today. Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation," he tweeted.

Around midnight of Wednesday a massive landslide struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district, Manipur for protection of under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

Full scale rescue operations are in progress by columns of Indian Army and Assam Rifles. The available engineer plant equipment on site has been pressed into the rescue efforts.

Rescue operations are being hampered by fresh landslides and bad weather, however a concerted effort is underway to rescue the missing individuals. The Army helicopters are on standby waiting for the weather to clear.