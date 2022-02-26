Manipur: Mortar Explosion in Churachandpur

Two persons have been dead in a mortar explosion at Mualkawi village in poll-bound Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 pm.

As per reports, few local men had gone to collect mortars from the area nearby the Border Security Force (BSF) Training Center. Accidently, 51 mortars exploded when the people tried to break them down.

Meanwhile, five persons have been injured in the incident. The injured persons have been shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.