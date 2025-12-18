Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam Urges Consultative Approach on VB-G RAM G Bill

ManipurMP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Thursday raised four key concerns in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the VB-G RAM G Bill, urging lawmakers to set aside partisan differences and adopt a consultative approach on legislation affecting citizens’ rights and livelihoods.

Dr. Akoijam began his intervention by emphasizing the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, cautioning against any attempts to diminish his historical and moral contributions. Recalling that the modern world has been shaped by figures such as Sigmund Freud, Karl Marx, Albert Einstein, and Gandhi who stands out as the only non-Jew he stressed that Gandhiji’s ideals remain central to India’s democratic and ethical framework, demanding respect across political lines.

Highlighting landmark legislation, the MP pointed to the Right to Information (RTI) Act and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as transformative achievements of Parliament. He noted that while RTI has strengthened democratic accountability, MGNREGA, rooted in the constitutional Right to Work under Article 21, is vital for securing rural livelihoods.

Expressing concern over persistent rural distress, Dr. Akoijam called for the expansion of MGNREGA, urging an increase in guaranteed employment to 125–150 days and raising the minimum daily wage to ₹500. He argued that these measures are essential to ensure the law meaningfully supports rural workers and their families.

Dr. Akoijam concluded by urging greater cooperation and a consultative approach between the Government and Opposition on laws impacting citizens’ rights and economic security. He also requested that the VB-G RAM G Bill be sent to a Select Committee for thorough scrutiny, wider consultation, and to build a broader parliamentary consensus.