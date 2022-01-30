Manipur Polls: BJP To Contest in All 60 Seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to field candidates in all 60 Assembly seats in the upcoming polls in Manipur.

The saffron party on Sunday announced the names of the candidates for all the 60 seats.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh will contest from his traditional Heingang constituency.

Addressing a press conference today Union minister Bhupender Yadav claimed that the BJP, which is already in power in Manipur, will again form its government with more than two-third majority on its own.

Manipur will go to polls in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

"The BJP has run the government in Manipur with peace and development. In Manipur, the party will fight vigorously on all 60 constituency seats," said Bhupender Yadav.

"We have selected the candidates for all the constituency seats. Most of the tickets have been given to those people who have worked for the BJP for a long time. People related to sports, administrative and academics have also been given tickets," Yadav said.