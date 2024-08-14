Manish Goswami Among 19 Elevated To Senior Advocate By Supreme Court

Advocate Manish Goswami from Assam, a lawyer at the Supreme Court of India has been elevated to the position of Senior Advocate. The decision was taken during a full court meeting held on Wednesday, according to a notification from the nation’s apex court.
As many as 19 advocates of the Supreme Court were designated as Senior Advocates by the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud. The move comes into effect from today itself.
Notably, Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former Union Minister Late Sushma Swaraj was among the names to be elevated to the position of Senior Advocate today.
“In a Full Court Meeting held on Wednesday, 14 August 2024, the Chief Justice of India and the Judges of the Supreme Court of India have designated the following Advocates as Senior Advocates with effect from 14 August 2024,” read the notification.
Full list of advocates who were made Senior Advocates: