Manish Sisodia Arrested By CBI In Delhi Excise Policy Case

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was on Sunday arrested after eight-hours of interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged role in the liquor policy scam.

Earlier in the day, Manish Sisodia arrived at the CBI office in Delhi's Lodhi Road for questioning. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Manish Sisodia will fully co-operate with the probe, asserting that it is a "hardcore honest" party.

Before leaving for the CBI office, Manish Sisodia told supporters, “Even if I am in jail for seven to eight months, don't feel sorry for me, be proud. PM Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal, so he wants to frame me in a fake case. You should fight on. My wife, who has stood by me from Day 1, is unwell and alone at home. Take care of her. And I want to tell children of Delhi, study hard and listen to your parents.”