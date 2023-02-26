Manish Sisodia Arrested By CBI In Delhi Excise Policy Case

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was on Sunday arrested after eight-hours of interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged role in the liquor policy scam.
Earlier in the day, Manish Sisodia arrived at the CBI office in Delhi's Lodhi Road for questioning. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Manish Sisodia will fully co-operate with the probe, asserting that it is a "hardcore honest" party.
Before leaving for the CBI office, Manish Sisodia told supporters, “Even if I am in jail for seven to eight months, don't feel sorry for me, be proud. PM Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal, so he wants to frame me in a fake case. You should fight on. My wife, who has stood by me from Day 1, is unwell and alone at home. Take care of her. And I want to tell children of Delhi, study hard and listen to your parents.”
There were heavy security arrangements made outside Manish Sisodia’s residence with the police barricading the way leading to his house.
Moreover, large gatherings were banned outside the CBI headquarters in Delhi with Section 144 imposed with intelligence inputs of possible protests being held.
Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and society, then going to jail is not a curse, it is a glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon. Children, parents and all of us in Delhi will be waiting for you.”
It may be noted that last year, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena had ordered a CBI probe into the matter after the Delhi government had reverted back to the old liquor policy, blaming the Lt Governor for loss of revenue worth crores of rupees.