Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Emphasizes on Water Conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday on the 88th edition of the monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' emphasized on water conservation in the country while stating that it's key to the progress of the country.

Hailing the Amrit Sarovar scheme of the Central government, Modi said that water conservation is a social and spiritual duty of every person.

Modi also announced the construction of 75 Amrit Sarovar (ponds) in every district of the country.

Modi said, "This rising heat equally increases our responsibility to save water. During the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 Amrit Sarovars will be built in every district of the country. You can imagine how big the campaign is. The day is not far when there will be 75 Amrit Sarovars, one in your own city.”

Emphasising efforts for water conservation, PM Modi said, "Vedas and Puranas have termed water conservation as the social and spiritual duty of every person."

On the other hand, Modi hailed the efforts made by a Panchayat in Uttar Pradesh by rejuvenating a pond that used to be filled with garbage.

Meanwhile PM Modi requested people of the country to visit museums to enhance their understanding of the Indian heritage.

The Prime Minister also quizzed the audience on various museums of the country and urged people to send their answers on NaMo App or post them on social media with the hashtag 'MuseumQuiz'. The quiz will enhance interest in the museum among people all over the country.

