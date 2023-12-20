Mansukh Mandaviya Chairs Meeting to Review COVID-19 Preparedness

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country and the preparedness of the public health system.
Mandaviya reviewed the preparedness for surveillance, containment and management of Covid-19 in view of the recent spike in cases in some states.
During the meeting, Mandaviya stressed the significance of staying vigilant and ready to combat new and evolving variations of the COVID-19 virus. He advised everone to be alert and prepared against the new and emerging strains of the virus.
The Union Health Minister urged all the states to remain alert, increase surveillance and ensure an adequate stock of medicines, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators and vaccines. He also urged states to create awareness, manage the epidemic, and ensure the dissemination of factually correct information
The Union Health Minister further encouraged States and Union Territories to promptly provide real-time updates on COVID cases, testing, and positivity through the COVID portal. This will facilitate timely assessments and swift implementation of public health interventions. Additionally, he pledged full support from the central government to the states.
Additionally, he recommended that the states and union territories submit samples from all individuals testing positive for COVID-19 to INSACOG laboratories. This will aid in monitoring the emergence of new virus variants.