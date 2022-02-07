Mansukh Mandaviya Launches Mission Indradhanush 4.0

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday launched Mission Indradhanush 4.0. Launching the scheme, the health minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the vaccination coverage to be 90 percent.

He said, “States and the Centre have to put collective efforts into it.”

The health minister informed that a total of 170 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered already throughout the country.

Mandaviya said that the Prime Minister visioned the Indradhanush mission for a universal vaccination which is accessible and received justifiably by all.

"Vaccines protects children and expecting mothers from various disease. Earlier vaccination was 43 per cent which has now reached 76 per cent. Our PM wants the vaccination to be 90 per cent," informed the Health Minister.

He urged people to vaccinate the newborns to protect them from polio and other diseases and secure their future. "One drop of polio can save a life," he added.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta also attended the launching of the project virtually held at Azara. The vaccination process has been started at civil hospital in the presence of the health minister.