Maoists Blow Up Railway Tracks In Jharkhand; Services Disrupted

Members of the banned CPI (Maoist) carried out an explosion, damaging a section of the railway tracks between Manoharpur and Goilkeraon in Jharkhand on Friday morning.
The incident, within the jurisdiction of the Goilkera police station, has led to the disruption of train services on the Howrah-Mumbai route.
West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Sekhar reported that the event occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, approximately 150 km from the state capital Ranchi, between Goilkera and Posoita railway stations.
"Security has been heightened in the locality, and repair work on the railway tracks commenced early morning. Train services are expected to resume soon. Maoists have also displayed banners and posters in the area," Sekhar stated, as reported by PTI.
It is noteworthy that the banned outfit is currently observing a 'protest week' since last Saturday and had called for a pan-India Bandh on Friday.