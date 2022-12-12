Can’t Imagine Insulting Maratha Warrior: Maha Guv after his Statement Draws Flak

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday over his recent statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj being an ‘old idol’ and said that he couldn’t even imagine to insult the famous Maratha warrior.

The letter read, “Some people have taken a small part of my speech at the University out of context. I told the students that when we were students, some students considered Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru ji, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose etc as role models. It is natural that the youth of the present generation will need role models to follow. Talking about Maharashtra, I said that in today's context, good examples can be from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari.”

“As far as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is concerned, he is not only the pride of Maharashtra but the pride of the whole country. The meaning is not to insult the great men of the past. It was not even a matter of comparison,” the letter added.