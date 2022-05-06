Massive Fire at Industrial Area in Mumbai

A major fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing industry at Khairane MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

The fire erupted at around 3 pm at the Thane-Belapur road.

Five fire tenders from Koparkhairane, Rabale MIDC, Nerul and Vashi had reached the spot for fire-fighting operations. The fire tenders are carrying out relentless efforts to douse the blazing inferno.

According to the fire officials at the spot, three people have been evacuated from the industrial units but one person was still trapped inside.

Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

