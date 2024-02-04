Massive Protests Across Ladakh as Residents Demand Statehood

A complete shutdown was witnessed across Ladakh on Sunday as thousands of people participated in marches, demanding statehood and constitutional protections under the sixth schedule for the Union Territory.
Reportedly, the protests were jointly organized by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) which saw men and women marching through the main city of Leh despite freezing temperatures.
The LAB and KDA have been advocating for statehood and Sixth Schedule status since its conversion into a Union Territory. In August 2021, LAB and KDA joined forces to amplify their demands.
Protesters were heard shouting slogans for Ladakh to be granted statehood, for the sixth schedule of the Constitution to be enforced, and for separate parliamentary seats to be created for Leh and Kargil districts.
Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory after Article 370 was scrapped and the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated and downgraded into two Union Territories in August 2019.
In a mere two years, the residents of Leh and Kargil found themselves politically marginalized and have united in opposition to the central government.