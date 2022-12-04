MCD Polls: Voting Begins for 250 Wards, 1,349 Candidates in Fray

Voting for the first elections of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) began amid tight security in a total of 250 wards on Sunday morning.

The voting which began at 8 am will conclude at 5:30 pm.

Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote in the civic polls in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray, setting the stage for the high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

The counting of votes will be done on December 7.

According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 which include 78,93,418 males and 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgenders.

Nearly one lakh staff has been deployed 13,638 polling stations spread across Delhi. Further, 68 Model Polling Stations and 68 Pink Polling Stations have been established for the quality experience of the voters.

Adequate arrangements for the deployment of forces have been made.

The Commission said it has made elaborate arrangements for "safe, secure and pleasant" voting experience. These measures are required to keep the electoral field free and to ensure that a level playing field is afforded to all political parties and candidates.