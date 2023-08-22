MDoNER Releases New Guidelines To Implement Cabinet-Approved Schemes

The objectives of the aforesaid schemes of the MDoNER are to supplement the efforts of the different Central Ministries and Departments on one hand and the felt needs of the NE States on the other, for uncovered development/welfare activities. The MDoNER Schemes help provide gap-filling support to the eight North Eastern States as per their felt needs, by taking up projects – e.g., for developing infrastructure to mitigate connectivity and social sector deficits and enhancing livelihood and employment opportunities in the region.