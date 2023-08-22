MDoNER Releases New Guidelines To Implement Cabinet-Approved Schemes

Continuation of the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) with an approved outlay of Rs 8139.50 crore for the period from 2022-23 to 2025-26 was also approved by the Cabinet, with two components viz. NESIDS-Road and NESIDS-Other Than Road Infrastructure (OTRI).
The scheme is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent central funding. The decisions of the Government including the merger of the erstwhile North East Road Sector Development Scheme (NERSDS) into NESIDS-Road component etc. necessitated the formulation of fresh guidelines to administer and implement the restructured NESIDS during the balance period of the 15th Finance Commission.
Accordingly, the newly-formulated separate Guidelines to administer and implement both the components of the NESIDS have now been issued after having extensive consultations with the stakeholders and detailed discussions internally. The objective of the NESIDS is to support infrastructure development in identified sectors including connectivity in the North Eastern States.
The Union Cabinet had also approved the continuation of the ‘Schemes of NEC’ for the period from 2022-23 to 2025-26 with a total outlay of Rs.3202.7 crore. The fresh guidelines for the “Schemes of NEC” has also been issued after having detailed discussion and consultations.
The objectives of the aforesaid schemes of the MDoNER are to supplement the efforts of the different Central Ministries and Departments on one hand and the felt needs of the NE States on the other, for uncovered development/welfare activities. The MDoNER Schemes help provide gap-filling support to the eight North Eastern States as per their felt needs, by taking up projects – e.g., for developing infrastructure to mitigate connectivity and social sector deficits and enhancing livelihood and employment opportunities in the region.
The newly issued detailed schemes’ guidelines combined with the concerted efforts of the Ministry and with the kind support of NE States will facilitate to achieve intended objectives in a transparent and accelerated manner.