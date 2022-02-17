Meghalaya: 2 Persons Arrested with Huge Cache of Explosives in Ri-Bhoi District

The Meghalaya police seized a huge cache of explosives from a vehicle at Byrinhat in the state's Ri-Bhoi district on Wednesday.

Two persons have been arrested in connection to the case.

Acting on a tip-off, a vehicle was reportedly intercepted at the Byrnihat police outpost area near the inter-state border with Assam.

According to the police, when the concerned vehicle bearing registration number AS01 LC 1112 was asked to stop, the driver didn’t respond to the police call and tried to flee from the area.

The police team then chased the vehicle and later intercepted it.

After carrying out search operations, the police recovered 12 cartons of gelatin sticks and 24 packets of electric detonators from the vehicle.

The arrested persons were transporting the materials from Jaintia Hills to Rani Bazar in Guwahati.