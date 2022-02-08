Meghalaya | 69 Projects Under NLCPR Completed: G Kishan Reddy

Union DoNER Minister, G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that Meghalaya has completed 69 out of the 107 projects sanctioned under the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources-State (NLCPR-State) scheme.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Minister said 107 projects were sanctioned for the state at a cost of Rs 1533.96 crore, out of which 69 projects worth Rs 709.34 crore have been completed so far while 38 are still ongoing.

The minister further said that 1635 projects worth Rs 16233.78 crore were sanctioned in total under this scheme for the entire NE region, out of which 1219 projects with sanctioned amount of Rs 9726.59 crore have been completed by January 31, 2022 while the remaining 416 projects are in progress.

Earlier, the projects were sanctioned state-wise under the NLCPR-State scheme until it got replaced with the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme in 2017-18.