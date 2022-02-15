Meghalaya: AICC Approves Suspension of 5 Cong MLAs who Joined MDA

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved the suspension of five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya who had recently joined the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in the state.

Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent Pala has confirmed the development saying that the ‘suspension’ comes with “immediate effect”.

The suspension comes at a time when the five MLAs joined the MDA government by keeping the central and state leaders in the dark.

Show cause notices were served to five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya, demanding them to explain why they joined the MDA administration in Meghalaya without the AICC’s approval.

The five Congress MLAs who recemtly joined the MDA are Ampareen Lyngdoh, Mayralborn Syiem, Mohendro Rapsang, Kimfa Marbaniang and PT Sawkmie.

Former Meghalaya chief minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma has said that the move of the five Congress MLAs to join the NPP-led MDA government in the state is “not surprising”.

The five Congress MLAs, meanwhile, have stated that there is “no going back” in regards to their joining the MDA government saying that they remain ‘committed’.

Reportedly, PT Sawkmie has said that he and the other four MLAs are yet to receive any suspension notice or show-cause notice from the AICC.