Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma Reviews Flood Situation in Garo Hills

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday (June 10) held a review meeting to assess the flood situation in Garo Hills region.

The meeting held at Tura was attended by the DC, SP and senior officials of the three worst affected districts of West Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills District.

During the meeting officials apprised the Chief Minister on the different relief measures that are being taken at their respective jurisdictions while informing that the situation in most areas is returning to normal due to receding flood waters.

The officials reported damage to road infrastructure, houses and property in all the three districts. Agriculture and farming activities have also been badly affected.

The Chief Minister instructed all officials to actively engage and extend all possible assistance so that emergency relief measures reach the flood affected people and families at the earliest. He also instructed the officials of the concerned departments to expedite the process of restoring power lines and road connectivity which have been cut off due to heavy rain and landslides.

Noting that floods are a regular occurrence during the Monsoons especially in the plain areas of West and South West Garo Hills Districts the Chief Minister also instructed the Deputy Commissioners to find a suitable location for setting up several prefabricated structures that will serve as a permanent relief camp to house affected people during the flood season.

'They can be repurposed for other activities at other times', he said.

Later the Chief Minister visited Tura Civil Hospital and handed over the ex gratia to the next of kin of a family that lost three lives in a landslide at Gambegre area of West Garo Hills District.