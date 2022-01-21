Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Tests COVID-19 Positive

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, he announced this through his twitter handle.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am isolating myself for the required time. I have mild symptoms. All those who came into contact with me last few days are requested to observe their symptoms and test if necessary,” he wrote on his tweet.

Earlier, he took to twitter saying that he had isolated himself as he observed mild symptoms of COVID-19.

He urged people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to observe their symptoms and test if necessary.

It may be mentioned that the chief minister also visited New Delhi on Thursday along with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the border issues with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.