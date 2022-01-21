Meghalaya CM Sangma Isolating Following Covid-19 Symptoms

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma placed himself under isolation after he experienced Covid-19 symptoms.

He is due to take a test to ascertain whether he has contracted the virus. CM Sangma reportedly started experiencing symptoms following his Delhi visit.

Meanwhile, the deputy CM of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong was present for the inauguration of the statehood functions in Shillong due to CM Sangma’s absence.

He joined the celebrations virtually. Notably, the Meghalaya CM was in Delhi to meet with Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam counterpart CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It is worth mentioning that CM Sangma had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 in December last year.