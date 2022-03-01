Meghalaya: Congress to Submit Report to Party High Command

The Meghalaya Congress, which has suspended five MLAs for lending support to the ruling BJP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), will soon submit a report to the party high command over their failure to reply to the show cause notice served to them.

The five Congress MLAs including Ampareen Lyngdoh, P.T. Sawkmie, Mayralborn Syiem, Kimfa S. Marbaniang and Mohendro Rapsang had formally joined the MDA coalition on February 8. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma welcomed the MLAs into the alliance in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) had served show cause notices to the five MLAs on February 14 for anti-party activity by supporting and joining the BJP-backed MDA government.

According to Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Chief Vincent H Pala, ten days time given to the five MLAs expired on February 24 but they are yet to respond to the show cause.

In regard to this, discussions will be held on March 4 and accordingly a report will be submitted to the AICC.