Meghalaya: No of Seats in Autonomous District Councils to be Increased

The Meghalaya government has decided to increase the number of seats for the three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in the state and appointment of traditional heads as chairmen of the village councils.

The decision to increase the seats for the council has been taken in the state cabinet meeting held on Friday.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the state government has proposed that the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) will have no more than 40 members.

He said, “Out of this, 4 will be nominated and the rest will be elected through adult suffrage.”

CM Sangma further stated that the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) will not have more than 32 members out of which not more than 2 will be nominated while the rest will be elected through adult suffrage.

Sangma said that the number of seats should not be more than 40 for KHADC and GHADC adding if they want to have 35 or 36 that is up to them but there will be a process for doing that.