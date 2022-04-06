Meghalaya to Have 100 Mini Buses for School Kids

Meghalaya Education department will soon implement the school bus project in the state to ease traffic congestion. The state government will soon introduce a pool-school bus system under which common buses for students across schools in the state will run to ensure students reach their campuses on time.

The school buses will ensure an easy moment of traffic. There will be a fleet of around 100 mini-buses launched under the project.

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said this is done for the benefit of the students and it will be implemented in due course of time. Asserting that the project is mainly to decongest Shillong, the Minister said, “The idea is to ensure that the traffic congestion is reduced in Shillong we also have challenges while implementing this project, that’s why we have to see once its rollout that necessary challenges have been sought out so that this project becomes successful. “

“In the budget, we have resources to have 100 busses. The project is for students of both Government and private schools,” he added.

The minister while speaking to reporters said, “The nitty-gritty of the project is being worked out and in due course of time it will be implemented.” Stating that the department is facing challenges to implement the project, the Education Minister said, “the process is on, so we will see after working on all the challenges and things we will do accordingly.”

“We have not determined how many schools will participate but the project is on. There is no information yet on how many schools from Shillong, from Tura will participate. The initiative is for the best interest of the student community of the state,” he added.

Also Read: CBI Arrests Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh