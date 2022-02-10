Meghalaya to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions from Feb 11

The Meghalaya government has decided to lift a few COVID-19 restrictions with effect from February 11. The new guidelines stated that double vaccinated individuals will not require RTPCR tests to enter the state.

The other guidelines are:

· Double vaccinated individuals will not require RTPCR tests before entering the State

· All Schools will reopen from February 14 except those in Shillong which will reopen only for Classes 1-5

· Night Curfew will be lifted

· Double vaccinated people will only be permitted in bars, restaurants, movie theatres

· Odd-even rule for private vehicles will continue

· No prior permissions will be required for funerals

· Weddings, public gatherings will be permitted with prior permission from DCs & SDOs

This was informed by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma through his twitter handle.

Earlier, Meghalaya imposed restrictions to enter the state due to the rapid rise of Omicron cases. All travellers entering Meghalaya have to mandatorily present a negative RT-PCR test report that should have been taken 72 hours prior to their departure in the earlier restrictions.