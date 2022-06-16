Meghalaya: Traffic Disrupted After Landslide at NH 6

A major landslide has hit National Highway (NH) 6 near Sonapur village in Meghalaya.

The landslide triggered by incessant rainfall has brought traffic movement to a standstill at Narpuh and Sonapur on Thursday morning.

The police informed that traffic has been disrupted in the route and clearing is in progress.

According to reports, vehicles parked at the road have been stuck after being hit by the landslide.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, the East Jiantia Hills Police said, “Due to the unrelenting heavy downpour, some parts of the road on NH06 under Lumshnong Police Station has been badly damaged, & Heavy Motor Vehicles would be unable to pass.”

Meanwhile, a landslide had also occurred at the Darrang - Shnongpdeng road. Tourists visiting Shnongpdeng have been advised to be cautious until the weather condition improves.