MeitY Approves 23 Chip Design Projects, Boosts Domestic Start-ups and MSMEs

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Friday approved 23 chip design projects under its Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, extending crucial support to domestic start-ups and MSMEs developing semiconductor chips for a wide range of applications, from surveillance cameras to energy meters. In addition, the ministry revealed that 72 companies have been granted access to industry-grade Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools, a move aimed at accelerating chip design and boosting innovation in the sector.

Advertisment

Among the beneficiaries is Bengaluru-based Vervesemi Microelectronics, a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2017. Unlike traditional chip manufacturers, fabless companies focus solely on designing and developing semiconductor chips while outsourcing the manufacturing to specialized third-party foundries, allowing them to prioritize innovation and design expertise over owning fabrication facilities.

Vervesemi is building a diverse portfolio of integrated circuits spanning both strategic and consumer sectors. Its roadmap includes application-specific ICs (ASICs) for weighing scales and bridge sensors, as well as smart energy metering, with samples expected by the end of 2025. The company is also developing BLDC controller ASICs for small motors used in fans and appliances, alongside motor-control ASICs for electric vehicles, drones, and industrial automation, with both slated for 2026. Additionally, it is working on data acquisition ASICs for aerospace and avionics, with engineering samples projected in 2026.

ALSO READ: India’s Semiconductor Market to Triple to $100 Billion by 2032: Report