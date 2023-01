AAP Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reportedly received a death threat over a phone call in the late hours of Monday.

According to information, the call was made by a 38-year-old mentally challenged man who allegedly threatened to kill Kejriwal.

Delhi police quickly sprung into action and traced the man in no time. The man was not arrested as he is mentally challenged, police said.

Currently, the accused man is undergoing treatment in Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh.