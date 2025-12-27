MGNREGA Renaming Opposed: Congress Vows Nationwide Action

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday unanimously approved a proposal to launch a nationwide campaign to protect the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) starting 5 January 2026. The party reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the scheme, describing it not merely as a welfare programme, but as a constitutional right and a matter of dignity for India’s rural population.

The CWC emphasised that MGNREGA guarantees demand-driven employment, timely wages, and the autonomy of Gram Sabhas. The committee also resolved to oppose any attempts to dilute workers’ rights or erase Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, pledging to carry this message to every village across the country.

The meeting, held at Congress headquarters Indira Bhavan in New Delhi, was attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and other senior CWC members. After the meeting, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi addressed the press, criticising the government for renaming the “Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme,” a move they described as undermining the scheme’s foundational principles.

Rahul Gandhi stated that MGNREGA was never just a scheme. “It provides a foundation of security for millions of rural citizens and empowers them with both political and financial rights through the Panchayat system. Renaming it is an attack on these very principles,” he said.

The Congress leaders accused the decision of being hastily taken by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and labelled it an example of authoritarianism. They claimed it benefits corporate interests, citing entities like Ambani and Adani, while undermining the rights and welfare of common people. The move, they argued, also encroaches on states’ rights over resources under India’s federal structure, with the central government exploiting state funds.