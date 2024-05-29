MHA Begins Process of Granting Citizenship Under CAA in West Bengal

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday commenced the process of granting citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 commenced in West Bengal.
The first set of applications were granted citizenship by the Empowered Committee, West Bengal today.
Similarly, the Empowered Committees of the States of Haryana and Uttarakhand also granted citizenship today to the first set of applicants in their respective States, under the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024.
The MHA issued the initial set of citizenship certificates to a total of 14 individuals under the CAA on May 15, 2024, reportedly marking the commencement of the process to confer Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.
The Government of India had notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 on March 11, 2024. The Rules envisage the manner of application form, procedure for processing applications by District Level Committee (DLC) and scrutiny and grant of citizenship by State Level Empowered Committee (EC). The processing of applications is done completely through the online portal. In pursuance of these rules, applications have been received from persons belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have entered into India up to 31.12.2014 on account of persecution on grounds of religion or fear of such persecution.