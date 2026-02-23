MHA Unveils PRAHAAR National Counter-Terrorism Policy

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday announced India’s first comprehensive National Counter-Terrorism Policy and Strategy, titled ‘PRAHAAR’, formalising a unified framework to combat terrorism in all its forms. The eight-page document, made public on the MHA website, outlines a structured national approach to address cross-border terrorism, drone-based attacks, cyber-enabled threats and organised terror networks while reaffirming a zero-tolerance stance.

The policy codifies India’s long-standing counter-terror practices into an institutionalised framework, underscoring that terrorism cannot be linked to any religion, ethnicity, nationality or civilisation under any circumstances.

What PRAHAAR Proposes

‘PRAHAAR’, meaning “strike”, is built around seven core pillars: prevention of terrorist acts, swift and proportionate response, capacity-building across agencies, adherence to human rights, counter-radicalisation measures, stronger international cooperation and societal resilience.

The strategy adopts a multi-layered model focused on intelligence-led prevention, coordinated surveillance and rapid operational response. It stresses dismantling terror ecosystems, including overground worker networks, arms supply chains and financing channels.

Institutions such as the Multi-Agency Centre and the Joint Task Force on Intelligence have been designated as central hubs for real-time intelligence sharing and threat assessment. Local police will function as first responders, backed by specialised state units and national forces like the National Security Guard during major operations.

Investigations into terror offences will be led by the National Investigation Agency, with emphasis on effective prosecution and high conviction rates.

Threat Landscape

The policy outlines persistent and emerging threats confronting India’s security architecture. Cross-border terrorism remains a primary concern, with extremist groups attempting to execute attacks through affiliated networks.

Global outfits such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS are cited as continuing efforts to activate sleeper cells and incite violence. The document also flags foreign-based elements accused of destabilising internal security.

Drone-based threats, particularly in sensitive regions like Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, are highlighted as evolving risks. The convergence of terror networks with organised crime groups is described as facilitating logistics, recruitment and financial flows.

Digital platforms are identified as key enablers, with encrypted messaging applications, social media, dark web channels and cryptocurrencies being used for propaganda, funding and operational coordination. The framework also raises concerns over attempts to access chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, explosive and cyber capabilities.

Legal Safeguards, Human Rights And Global Cooperation

The strategy reiterates strict adherence to the rule of law and legal safeguards, citing provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and newly enacted criminal codes. It underscores that counter-terror operations must remain compliant with human rights obligations and judicial oversight.

Preventive measures include community outreach, engagement with civil society and religious leaders, youth initiatives, prison monitoring systems and socio-economic interventions aimed at addressing conditions conducive to radicalisation.

At the international level, India will continue intelligence-sharing partnerships, pursue extradition of terror suspects and support global efforts at the United Nations to designate terrorist entities and deny safe havens.

Described by officials as a dynamic and forward-looking framework, PRAHAAR institutionalises a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to dismantle terror ecosystems, safeguard national security and build long-term resilience against evolving threats.