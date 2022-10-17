MHA Releases Rs 17.20 Crores as Advance Flood Relief to Nagaland

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved advance release of Rs 17.20 crores to Nagaland under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the year 2022-23.

The funds have been released as second installment of the Central share of the SDRF for undertaking relief measures in the wake of floods and landslides during the monsoon season.

The Centre has been making efforts to provide help to States and Union Territories affected by natural calamities in an expeditious manner.

During the current Financial Year, the Central Government has already released an amount of Rs. 8,764.00 crores as the first installment of the Central share of SDRF to 24 States including Nagaland.

Further, in view of the severe floods and landslides in various states, an amount of Rs. 827.60 crores, as the second installment of the Central share has also been released, in advance, to three other states.