MHA’s Digital Portal Wins FATF’s Global Recognition

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has recognized India for its innovative online Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) portal, developed by the Union Home Ministry, which is making international cooperation against financial crimes faster and more effective. The portal helps different countries share information quickly and work together on cases involving money laundering, drug trafficking, and other cross-border offences.

FATF highlighted a major case where India and the United States joined forces to break a darknet-based fentanyl trafficking network. This network, run by two brothers, used cryptocurrencies to hide their illegal earnings and launder money. Investigators found that they controlled nearly 8,500 bitcoins, valued at around US$150 million, which were used to fund their drug operations.

Responding to a formal request from the U.S. under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a detailed investigation. In April–May 2024, Indian authorities seized 268.2 bitcoins worth about ₹130 crore and also stop assets worth ₹9.6 crore linked to the case. U.S. officials even visited India to support the investigation and interview key suspects, showing a strong example of real-time international coordination.

FATF praised India for its standardized process under the MLA portal, saying it reduces delays, improves communication between nations, and ensures timely responses to legal assistance requests. This initiative not only makes legal cooperation smoother but also strengthens India’s image as a reliable partner in the global fight against money laundering and cyber-enabled drug trafficking.

As the use of cryptocurrencies in illegal trade grows worldwide, such coordinated actions are becoming essential to stop criminal networks and protect international financial systems.