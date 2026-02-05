Mining Projects Must Be Implemented with Quality and Timely Execution: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday emphasised that all mining projects in Chhattisgarh must be executed with quality and completed within stipulated timelines. He was addressing the 21st meeting of the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Fund Advisory Committee held at Mahanadi Bhavan, the state secretariat.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh is a mineral-rich state with abundant reserves of various minerals, including rare earth minerals. He directed officials to ensure efficient and time-bound implementation of all ongoing mining projects across the state.

CM Sai also stressed strict action against illegal mining and transportation of minerals. He instructed that monitoring through the Special Task Force be strengthened further by using modern technologies such as IT-based systems and drone surveillance to ensure continuous and effective monitoring of illegal activities.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed expenditure and progress of works through the Mineral 2.0 Portal under the PMKKKY scheme. He directed the establishment of a State-Level Central Program Management Unit (CPMU) under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Act to ensure quality control, better supervision, and timely completion of DMF-funded projects.

The committee approved ₹328 crore for the Chirmiri–Nagpur railway line project. It also approved ₹60.10 crore along with ₹24.10 crore as quasi-equity for the construction of the Chhattisgarh Railway Corridor, including East Corridor-1 and East-West Corridor-3.

Approval was also granted for ₹112.70 crore as 49 per cent equity participation of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation Limited (CMDC) in the NMDC-CMDC Company Limited joint venture for the development of various projects. An additional ₹10 crore was approved for departmental works of CMDC.

Furthermore, the committee approved ₹138.17 crore for departmental activities, including mineral block auctions, payments through Mineral Online 2.0, geological surveys and prospecting, execution of technical works through external agencies, IT and drone-based monitoring of illegal transportation of major and minor minerals, and establishment of CPMU for effective monitoring of DMF-related works.

The meeting also reviewed the status of implementation of decisions taken during the 20th meeting of the Advisory Committee.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary, Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Kumar Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister and Finance Secretary Mukesh Bansal, Secretary to the Chief Minister and Secretary of Mineral Resources Department P. Dayanand, Director of Minerals Rajat Bansal, and other senior officials.