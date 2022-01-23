Missing Arunachal Boy Located By PLA, Process To Bring Him Back Initiated

The 17 year old boy who went missing near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh has been located by the Chinese Army and the procedures to bring him back to the country have been started, ANI reported quoting the Indian Army.

Lt. Col. Harshvardhan Pandey, PRO Defence, Tezpur said, “The Chinese Army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed”.

The Indian Army had earlier sought the assistance of China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) to locate and return the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh. The boy was reportedly captured by the Chinese army near the Tsangpo River’s entry into India.

The PRO on Thursday tweeted, “17-year-old youth Miram Tarom of Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by Chinese PLA across the Line of Actual Control. Indian Army immediately contacted PLA through a hotline, assistance from PLA has been sought to locate and return him as per protocol”.

Miram Taron and his friend johny Yaiying had been targeted by the PLA, Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal (East), Tapir Gao told PTI. Taron went missing on Wednesday following which Yaiying escaped and informed authorities, Gao told.