Mizoram: Assam Rifles Recover War-Like Stores in Saiha

In a successful major operation, the Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered War like stores (WLS) in Mizoram on Friday.

The operation was carried out in Chapi village of Saiha district based on specific information, according to an official statement on Saturday.

An Operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Tuipang Police on Friday. The team had specific information about the possible smuggling of WLS near Chapi village.

"The party intercepted and searched a kenbo bike. While the bike was being searched, a second kenbo bike tried to make a U-Turn and escape. The bike was subsequently abandoned by the driver as he tried to escape. A party searched the bike while a second party pursued the individual to apprehend him," it said.

Recovery of war-like stores was made from the bike, however, the individual escaped.