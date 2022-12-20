Mizoram: 4 New Ministers Inducted Into the Cabinet

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has expanded his cabinet on Tuesday by inducting four more ministers into the fold.

Three existing ministers of State- K. Lalrinliana, Lalchhandama Ralte and Lalruatkima and former state assembly deputy speaker were inducted into the state cabinet.

The four new ministers have been administered the oath of offices by Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Aizawl.

Mizoram now has 10 cabinet ministers (including chief minister) and two ministers of state.

Lalrinawma, who resigned as the deputy speaker on December 15, was given Excise & Narcotics, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Social Welfare and Sericulture- the portfolios of K. Beichhua, who resigned from Zoramthanga’s ministry on December 13.

K. Lalrinliana, Lalchhandama Ralte and Lalruatkima retain their existing portfolios.

Sources in the MNF office said that Lawngtlai East constituency legislator H. Biakzuava is likely to take the place of deputy speaker.

Beichhua from Siaha constituency had resigned as minister of state on December 13.

He had said that he was told to resign by Zoramthanga as the latter wanted to reshuffle cabinet and portfolios.

The MNF leader might join BJP before the state assembly polls, sources said.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly are due in the latter part of next year.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has 28 members, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)- 7, Congress- 5 and BJP has one member in the present assembly.

Although MNF is a member of BJP led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of NDA government at the Centre, the party does not align and work with the BJP in the state.