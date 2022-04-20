Mizoram: Missing Woman Found Dead In Aizawl Hotel

A 30-year-old woman, who went missing a week ago, was found dead at a hotel under mysterious circumstances in Mizoram’s Aizawl.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Lunglei town, is suspected to have fallen into the elevator shaft of the hotel from a malfunctioning elevator door.

Meanwhile, her family alleged that she was murdered.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said the woman went missing from Lushai Hills Residency hotel in the city's Zarkawt area on April 14.

She had arrived in Aizawl along with her boyfriend on April 13 to appear for a competitive examination and they were staying at the hotel, he said.

As per preliminary inquiry, it is suspected that the woman fell into the shaft from a malfunctioning elevator door at the hotel lobby. The door was supposed to be shut when the elevator was not at that floor, he said.

Further, he also informed that the couple drank in their hotel room on the night of April 13 and she drank more liquor after the boyfriend went to sleep.

After thoroughly examining the CCTV footage, it is believed that the woman never left the hotel, he said.

The boyfriend is currently in police custody for further interrogation, he said.

Her family said that the woman was in a relationship with the man for the last seven years, and both loved each other passionately.

The woman proposed for marriage several times but his family refused, they said.