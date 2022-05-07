Mizoram to launch Inter-State Transport Service Connecting Tripura

In a bid to establish good relations with neighbouring state Tripura and strengthening brotherhood, the Mizoram government is set to launch an inter-state transport service with the state’s Jampui Hills.

The proposed transport service would be operated between Aizawl and Behliangchhip town in Kanchandpur sub-division of North Tripura district, state transport department director R. Lalrammawia said.

The Jampui Hills area is predominantly inhabited by various Zo or Mizo kindred tribes. State Chief Minister Zoramthanga would flag off the bus service from Aizawl at 6:30 am on May 9.

The fare for Aizawl-Behliangchhip is fixed at Rs 476.

The transport director said that efforts are on to operate transport service between Aizawl and Churachandpur town in Manipur, where a large number of Zo kindred tribes live.

Mizoram now operates inter-state transport services with only Assam.

Meanwhile, the Mizo communities in Tripura have strongly welcomed and appreciated the Mizoram government’s move.

