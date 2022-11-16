Mizoram Tragedy: Mamata Banerjee Announces Job, Ex-Gratia to Kin of Deceased

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was "depressed" after knowing about the stone quarry tragedy that took place in Hnahthial district of Mizoram on November 14.
Mamata Banerjee said, “I am deeply depressed with the Mizoram incident. The Bengal workers are dying in different states. We will provide job and compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.”
She also tweeted, “Deeply anguished by the stone quarry collapse in Mizoram that has resulted in the death of 12 workers, including 5 from WB. We're in touch with the Govt of Mizoram to bring back the bodies & have assured the families of support. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones."
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief on the death of the labourers and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF to kin of each deceased, along with a compensation of Rs 50,000 each for all those injured in the tragic incident.
It may be mentioned that 11 bodies were recovered and one person was still missing in the stone quarry which collapsed at Maudarh village in Mizoram.
The teams of BSF, Assam Rifles, NDRF, state police and district administration are engaged in search operations to retrieve the body of the remaining person.