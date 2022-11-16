Mizoram Tragedy: Mamata Banerjee Announces Job, Ex-Gratia to Kin of Deceased

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was "depressed" after knowing about the stone quarry tragedy that took place in Hnahthial district of Mizoram on November 14.

Mamata Banerjee said, “I am deeply depressed with the Mizoram incident. The Bengal workers are dying in different states. We will provide job and compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.”

She also tweeted, “Deeply anguished by the stone quarry collapse in Mizoram that has resulted in the death of 12 workers, including 5 from WB. We're in touch with the Govt of Mizoram to bring back the bodies & have assured the families of support. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones."