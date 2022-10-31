Mizoram: Warlike Stores Recovered in Siaha, 4 Held

In a joint operation launched by the Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles Battalion at Lunglei, a huge cache of warlike stores and tactical were recovered in Siaha district and four persons have been arrested in connection to this.

The recovery was made near Tuipang village of Siaha.

The team had specific information about movement of tactical and war like stores for insurgents based in Myanmar.

According to reports, the recovered items were being used for anti-national activities against own people by insurgents in the neighbouring country.

The recovered items include one shotgun, 12 gauge 70mm rounds, 169 Gelatin stick, 530 Roll cap, two Combat back pack, three Combat dress, one Pouch, a pair of Hand gloves and a pair of Mil shoes, 1500 Cal 4.5mm/0.177 pellets, a Kenbo bike and a Yodha car.

Meanwhile, the apprehended persons and seized items have been handed over to the Siaha police station in Mizoram for further investigation.