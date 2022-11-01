Mizoram Yet to Receive Assam’s Response on Postponing Border Talks

The Mizoram government is yet to receive a response from Assam over the proposal to defer the third round of border talks between the two states, a senior official said on Monday.

The border talks between the two states were scheduled to be held on November 4 in Guwahati.

Earlier, the Mizoram government had sent a written request to Assam to defer the upcoming border talks in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the northeastern state.

Home department additional secretary Lalhriatpuia said that they had proposed the talks be deferred to November 9-11 based on the instruction of chief minister Zoramthanga.

“We are yet to receive response in the matter from Assam," Lalhriatpuia said, adding that any change in schedule can be made once the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government agrees to it.

Despite attempts, no Assam official could be reached for a comment on the matter.

According to reports, Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Aizawl on November 3 on a two-day visit.

The chief ministers of both the states had met twice in New Delhi in November last year and September this year to find an amicable solution to the vexed border dispute.

The border dispute between the two neighbouring states is a long pending and vexed issue, which stemmed from two colonial demarcations of 1875 and 1933.