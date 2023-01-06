Manipur: Amit Shah Inaugurates Marjing Polo Statue

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurated the Marjing Polo Statue and also laid the foundation stone of several projects in Manipur on Friday.

"It's a great privilege and a historic moment for the people of the Manipur to have Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji inaugurate the Marjing Polo Statue. This 122 ft polo statue will highlight the significance and revive the glory of Manipur as the birthplace of Polo," Manipur CM N Biren Singh said in a tweet.

He also inaugurated the Churachandpur Medical College and Hospital.

The Union home minister will also hoist the national flag in Moirang area in Bishnupur district, where Indian National Army soldiers had raised the tricolour on the Indian soil for the first time.

Shah is also scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various other projects at Chingei Lampak area in Bishnupur district.

The Manipur government has beefed up security in the state in view of Shah's visit. He arrived here on Thursday and was received at the airport by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union minister R K Ranjan.

A no-fly zone for drones and UAVs was also announced near the areas where Shah will visit.