Modi Evades Adani by Calling ‘Personal Matter’, Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig

“If you ask questions in the country, there is silence. If you ask abroad, it is a personal matter! Even in America, Modi Ji covered up Adani Ji’s corruption! When filling a friend’s pocket is “nation building” for Modiji, then taking bribes and looting the nation’s wealth becomes a “personal matter”—Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi came out with loaded criticism on PM Narendra Modi over the Adani matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi evaded a question on billionaire businessman Gautam Adani during his joint press conference with US President Donald Trump.

Adani had recently been charged by the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly bribing Indian government officials by over $250 millions to further the his Group’s solar plans.

A reporter at the White House on February 13 asked whether the issue had been discussed in Modi and Trump’s conversation. Modi straightly evaded the question saying-- “India is a democracy built on the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – the world is one family. Every Indian is part of this family, and we do not bring personal matters into conversations between two nations.”

Accusing Modi of covering up the businessman’s “corruption”, Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his reply to a question related to Gautam Adani in the United States.

Rahul Gandhi criticized the Indian PM evading question on Adani in his X post. Notably, the charging of Adani by USA government gathered the spotlight of political debate of the Indian parliament’s winter session. The opposition staged a regular protest in various forms demanding enquiries on Adani in India too. Rahul Gandhi was in lead of the protests.

There have been other accusations about Adani which are turned away by the Modi government from any enquiry.