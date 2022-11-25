PM Modi Inspires Us To Bring Our Unsung Heroes To Light: Assam CM In Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always inspires people to the history and unsung heroes of the country to light.

Chief Minister, while addressing the 400th Birth Anniversary celebration of Lachit Borphukan, said, "PM Modi always inspires us to bring our history, unsung heroes to light. This is our humble effort to bring the proud saga of Lachit Borphukan before the country. But just the efforts of govt are not enough, there should be efforts from people, historians, too."

He said that India is a land of Lachit Borphukan, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Guru Gobind Singh and Durgadas Rathore and not just of the story of Aurangzeb, Babar, Jahangir or Humayun.

"Humble request to historians-India isn't just the story of Aurangzeb, Babar, Jahangir or Humayun. India is of Lachit Borphukan,Chhatrapati Shivaji,Guru Gobind Singh, Durgadas Rathore. We should make an effort to see in a new light. It'll fulfil our dream to be Vishwa Guru," said the Assam CM.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that mantra of self-reliance given by PM Modi was a tribute to Lachit Borphukan.

"PM Modi, the mantra of self-reliance you gave to the people of the country through the 'Make in India' initiative, I feel is your tribute to Lachit Borphukan as the weapons and equipment he used in the fight against the Mughals were all built by the people of Assam," he said.