"Modi Ki Guarantee" Not Fulfilled? Atishi Marlena Writes To New Delhi CM

“The supreme leader of BJP and the Indian PM Narendra Modi declared in an election campaign meeting held on 31st January at Dwarka that if BJP is voted to power, the at the first cabinet meeting of the government it will pass the scheme of Rs 2500 per month cash to the women of Delhi. However, in the first cabinet meeting of your government held on 20th February, the scheme was not passed”—Atshi Marlena wrote in a letter to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta seeking a meeting with AAP’s legislative group on February 23.

Starting with a congratulatory note, Marlena, the Kalkaji MLA, alleges that the newly formed BJP government has dishonoured the aspiration of people by not fulfilling its promises made during the election campaign.

“PM Modi said that it is ‘Modi ki Guarantee in his speech.’” –Atishi writes adding that on the matter, the legislative group of AAP wants to meet her on February 23rd. The AAP MLA and former Delhi CM urged that the AAP legislative group wants to discuss the matter with the new CM of Delhi.

During the campaigns for the high voltage Delhi election, there were showers of campaigns of welfare schemes including that of cash transfers. The Rs 2500 per month to the women in Delhi was the one that got the attention. The AAP was the first to have proposed it, while the BJP declared that no existing schemes earlier introduced by the AAP government will be dismantled. The BJP also promised the Rs. 2500 cash transfer scheme, which PM Modi declared in the rally at Dwarka that Atishi Marlena is betting on.